Gold Comedy Awards Winners List: Sunayana Forzdar, Shubhangi Atre, Sayantani Ghosh & Others Win Big

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

Shubhangi Atre won Best Actor (Female Fiction) while her co-star Aasif Sheikh won Best Actor (Male Fiction) and Yogesh Tripathi won Best Actor in Supporting Role Award for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. The show also won '100% Entertainment Ka Dose Show (Fiction)'.

Gaurav Gera

Gaurav Gera shared a picture on his Instagram account and wrote, "Dekho merka Award .. Best Mimic ( male ) .. thank u For the love u all give to my videos .. thank u 🥰 vikaaskalantri goldawardstv #goldcomedyawards 🏆."

Sayantani Ghosh

Sayantani Ghosh, who bagged 'Favourite Lokpriya Sadasya' award, graced the event with husband Anugrah Tiwari. She shared a lengthy note and thanked Gold Awards TV and Vikaas Kalantri for the award.

Sunayana Forzdar

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah bagged 3 awards. Sunayana Forzdar, who bagged the awards shared pictures, and wrote a lengthy note on her Instagram account. In one of the pictures she was seen Asit Modi and Shyam Pathak.

The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show won Best Non-Fiction Show Of India. Anukalp Goswami and Vankush Arora won Best Content & Creative Director Awards.

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra, who bagged Best Actor (Female) Award, shared a few pictures and thanked for the honour. OTT show Sandwiched Forever won Best Comedy Show OTT Award and and Zakir Hussain won Best Supporting Actor Award.

Gold Comedy Awards Winners: Shubhangi Atre, Sayantani Ghosh, Aasif Sheikh, Gaurav Gera & Others Win Big

