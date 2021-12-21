Gold Comedy Awards Winners List: Sunayana Forzdar, Shubhangi Atre, Sayantani Ghosh & Others Win Big
It is that time of the year when celebrities are honoured for the performances and contribution to the television industry. Zee Rishtey Awards 2021's nomination party was held. The awards ceremony will be held soon. Recently, Gold Comedy Awards was held and several celebrities graced the event. At the event, the actors who contributed in comedy genre were honoured. Shubhangi Atre, Gaurav Gera, Aasif Sheikh, Sunayana Forzdar, Sayantani Ghosh and many more were honoured at the event. Also, The Kapil Sharma Show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai also bagged awards.
Take a look at the few pictures and the winners list.
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
Shubhangi Atre won Best Actor (Female Fiction) while her co-star Aasif Sheikh won Best Actor (Male Fiction) and Yogesh Tripathi won Best Actor in Supporting Role Award for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. The show also won '100% Entertainment Ka Dose Show (Fiction)'.
Gaurav Gera
Gaurav Gera shared a picture on his Instagram account and wrote, "Dekho merka Award .. Best Mimic ( male ) .. thank u For the love u all give to my videos .. thank u 🥰 vikaaskalantri goldawardstv #goldcomedyawards 🏆."
Sayantani Ghosh
Sayantani Ghosh, who bagged 'Favourite Lokpriya Sadasya' award, graced the event with husband Anugrah Tiwari. She shared a lengthy note and thanked Gold Awards TV and Vikaas Kalantri for the award.
Sunayana Forzdar
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah bagged 3 awards. Sunayana Forzdar, who bagged the awards shared pictures, and wrote a lengthy note on her Instagram account. In one of the pictures she was seen Asit Modi and Shyam Pathak.
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show won Best Non-Fiction Show Of India. Anukalp Goswami and Vankush Arora won Best Content & Creative Director Awards.
Aahana Kumra
Aahana Kumra, who bagged Best Actor (Female) Award, shared a few pictures and thanked for the honour. OTT show Sandwiched Forever won Best Comedy Show OTT Award and and Zakir Hussain won Best Supporting Actor Award.
Gold Comedy Awards Winners: Shubhangi Atre, Sayantani Ghosh, Aasif Sheikh, Gaurav Gera & Others Win Big (Photos)
Gold Comedy Awards Winners List
Best Actor (Male Fiction): Aasif Sheikh
Best Mimic (Male): Gaurav Gera
Favourite Lokpriya Sadasya: Sayantani Ghosh
Best Non-Fiction Show Of India: The Kapil Sharma Show
Best Content & Creative Director: Best Content & Creative Director Awards.
Best Actor in Supporting Role: Yogesh Tripathi
100% Entertainment Ka Dose Show (Fiction): Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
Best Anchor: Paritosh Tripathi
Best Comedy Show OTT: Sandwiched Forever
Best Actor (Female): Aahana Kumra
Best Supporting Actor: Zakir Hussain
Entertainer of the Year: Yash Raj Mukhte
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sunayana Fozdar, Asit Modi and Shyam Pathak