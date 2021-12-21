Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan Promo Featuring Zain Imam & Reem Shaikh Is Out; Agasthya Is Madly In Love With Pakhi

Zain & Reem’s Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan Promo

In the promo, Pakhi is seen wishing for something and then a car stops by and gives her a lift. The scene shifts to Agasthya, who is seen keeping an eye on Pakhi's every step. He is seen watching Pakhi's pictures/videos in a big screen and monitoring her move from the car she has been travelling (by keeping a recorder in a doll).

Agasthya Madly In Love With Pakhi

The background voice says, "Pakhi ko lagta hai ki uparwala uspe meherbaan hai. Par woh iss baat se anjaan hai" and then Agasthya aka Zain says, "Tum saas bi leti ho toh khabar rakta hun. Tumhari har kadam pe apni nazar rakta hun."

Fans Are Super Happy

Fans are super happy with the promo and are eagerly waiting to watch the duo on-screen. Take a look at a few comments!

Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan Story

As per the reports, Zain will play anti-hero and is seen as a suave businessman and a tech-genius- Agasthy. Reem will play his friend, Pakhi, who is an eternal optimist and a free-spirited girl, who runs an event management company. Agasthya and Pakhi are best friends, who share every little thing about their lives with each other. Shubharambh's Akshit Sukhija will also be seen in the show that is being produced by Dipti Kalwani.