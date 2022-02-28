Maha Shivratri 2022: EXCLUSIVE! Devoleena Is Devotee Of Lord Shiva; Shubhangi Talks About The Festival

Maha Shivratri is celebrated on March 1, 2022. The devotees fast and offer prayers by offering Fruit, flowers and leaves of the bel or wood apple to the Lord. It is believed that the wedding of Lord Shiva and Parvati took place on this day. On this special occasion, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shubhangi Atre spoke to Filmibeat about what Lord Shiva and how they will celebrate the festival.

Devoleena said that she is a devotee of Lord Shiva and Shivratri is always important day for her.

She said, "I offer my prayers to Lord and wish for more prosperity. There could rarely be a couple like Shiva and Parvati who loved each other so much that it cannot even be compared. Shiva treated his wife Parvati with love, respect, and equality. I feel that's why today, unmarried girls fasts and desires for a husband that should be like Lord Shiva."

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre said that they usually visited the temple during the festival, but due to pandemic, they couldn't from past two years.

She said, "On Shivratri, we go to Shiv mandir and worship, offer our prayers, but since past two years due to the pandemic, we started worshiping at home.

Maha Shivratri 2022: Mohit Raina To Gurmeet Choudhary- Actors Who Aced Playing Lord Shiva On TV

Smart Jodi First Impression: It Is A Complete Package Of Entertainment; Here's What Netizens Have To Say

She concluded by saying, "Shiv and Parvati are like the father and mother of all, so day is very significant. Shiva has the potential to create and bring about dissolution, also the combination of serenity-angrier, the moon (tranquility), the third eye (radiance which reduces to ashes), sattvik (sattva predominant), tamasik (tama predominant) temperaments, etc. There is so much we just get to learn while reading about him.