Shubhangi Atre Completes 15 Years In The Industry: Actress Thanks Ekta Kapoor & Benaifer Kohli

Shubhangi Atre, who is currently seen in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has been in the industry since a long time. The actress had worked in several popular shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa and Havan to name a few. On March 8, the actress completed 15 years in the industry and the actress thanked Ekta Kapoor for providing her the big platform and Benaifer Kohli for giving her the character Angoori bhabhi.

The actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "On March 8, 15 years back I stepped in this industry. First and foremost, if I have to thank anyone, it has to be Ekta Kapoor Ma'am. She gave me a very big platform. My first show, I started with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. I was in it for one month, 10 days. In that time, she offered me Kasturi. It was a prime time show, and I was playing the main lead. From there, my journey started."

About her journey so far, the actress said that she has learnt a lot from the industry in these 15 years. She added that she recieved a lot of love in return. She further said that without acting background or learning, she has reached her and she feels blessed to come across lovely producers, co-actors and directors in her journey.

Shubhangi is grateful to all of them and considers herself very small and said that she has learnt a lot to learn from them.

Apparently, the actress threw a biryani party for her BGPH cast and crew as she considers them as her family. About the same, she concluded by saying, "I have seen good and bad times. I have tried to stay calm and composed and walk ahead. I have so much more to do as an actor. I am so thankful to my producer Benaifer Kohli for giving me the character of Angoori bhabhi. It has been best character. It has given me name, fame, popularity and everything else. She is my guide and I call her Mumma pyaar se. I promise to work hard. Thank you."