Here’s Why Himanshu Malhotra And Amruta Khanvilkar Don’t Share Screen Space Together

Himanshu Malhotra and Amruta Khanvilkar are one of the most adorable couples in telly town. The duo often catches fans' attention with their cute pictures on social media. Interestingly, they have also won Nach Baliye 7 in 2015. Despite having great off-screen chemistry, Himanshu and Amruta have not yet worked together on-screen. Isn't it surprising?

The actor, who is currently seen in Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, revealed the reason why he has not yet shared screen space with his actress-wife Amruta Khanvilkar. In an interview with ETimes TV, Himanshu Malhotra said, "She (Amruta) feels very shy to act in front of me. So, you may not see us working together and this is what the discussion we had after lunch as well. We were offered a couple of stuff and she said, "Dance was a different thing, acting we can't do together" because every day we'll have to act in front of each other. I want us to be as real as possible and not get into this acting zone. I think we also have a different way of working. She has a different team and I have my own team and I think we have different temperaments of working as well."

While shedding light on Amruta Khanvilkar's thoughts about not working with her husband, Himanshu said, "She says, 'I am very happy. Let's be away from all of this' and that's the beautiful part I feel. Once you start intermingling your personal and professional life, especially as an actor, the conflict will start to come. I think it's very important to keep that aside and maintain life's sanity. We come back from our shoot and discuss so much. We talk so much about life, crafting, art, dancing, producing, creating content, and everything. But I feel we work in different zones."

Ankita Lokhande Wedding Update: Amruta Khanvilkar & Abhidnya Bhave To Organise Kelvan For The Actress Soon

Amruta Khanvilkar & Amey Wagh Launch Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020

Let us tell you, in an interview with Free Press Journal, Amruta Khanvilkar had also stated that she is scared of acting in front of Himanshu Malhotra as he knows her inside out. Well, her response had caught everyone's attention but it was quite a genuine one. For the unversed, Amruta and Himanshu tied the knot in 2015 in Delhi. The couple dated each other for a few years before tying the knot.