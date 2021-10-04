Hina Khan Fans Give Her A Perfect Birthday Gift; Find Out What

Hina Khan, who turned 34 on October 2, received a perfect gift from her fans. Let us tell you, the actress had quite a low-key birthday this year, as she lost her father a few months ago. Despite keeping a simple birthday, Hina fans didn't miss any chance to make her birthday special.

Interestingly, Hina Khan fans cheered her up by showing a sweet gesture on her birthday. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress received several gifts from her fans. Apart from that, they also celebrated their favourite actress' birthday with underprivileged kids, old people and women.

Hina Khan got impressed with her fans' gesture and called it a perfect birthday gift for her. She took to Instagram and shared a video of her fans celebrating her birthday with commoners. They gave them food packets, cut cakes and distributed dignity packs to several underprivileged across the country.

The Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina captioned the post as, "My dear HINAHOLICS, never has been a day that you haven't surprised me. Your gestures and doings are beyond any word that I can describe. Seeing this, I can only say that I have done something very good in my lifetime to have fans like you all. I am overjoyed with what you have done for my birthday this year. The pandemic has been tough for all of us, and this is just the perfect gift you guys could have ever given me. Thank you for choosing me HINAHOLICS."

Talking about Hina Khan, she was last seen in a music video, 'Main Bhi Barbaad' opposite Angad Bedi. The actress lost her dad Aslam Khan in April 2021. She is currently in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal.