Hina Khan Talks About Missing Her Dad & Returning To Work; Says Her Biggest Priority Now Is Her Mother

Hina Khan is going through tough times as she lost her father last month and also she tested positive for COVID-19. The actress revealed that her biggest priority right now is her mother, who is heartbroken.

Talking about missing her dad and returning to work, she told HT, "I am not in a state of mind to speak. The more you think about it, the more it pains. I don't feel like doing anything or interacting with anyone. I will take time and I want to take that time, though some work commitments can't be deferred."

The actress, who tested positive for COVID-19, was in isolation at home which she admits affected her. She said, "I've been a strong person and know my responsibilities and priorities. I know what my father would have done. My biggest priority now is my mother. My mum is heartbroken but she is trying. My parents were a wonderful couple and it's because of them that I believe in the institution of marriage. I have seen their quarrelling, companionship and their love for each other. I have always prayed that if I have a husband, I would like to have one like my father. He was perfect in every way."

She said that COVID was tough and she was scared, would get panic attack and her heart rate would shoot up. She added that she was in a bad shape. But she feels that everything happens for her reason as her illness distracted my mother and helped her cope. She further added that she could see her mother was on her toes talking care of her while she was in isolation.

Her latest music video 'Patthar Wargi' was supposed to release on May 3, but Hina said that the music company was cooperative and postponed it by two weeks. She added that she decided to put work first though it is not easy and some work commitments can't be deferred.