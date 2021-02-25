Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Actress Helly Shah Shares Her Happiness As The Show Completes 200 Episodes

One of the most popular ongoing show on Indian television Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 recently completed 200 episodes. The show has a love triangle between two boys and a girl played by Rrahul Sudhir, Vishal Vashishtha and Helly Shah respectively. IMM 2 has been impressing fans since July 2020, and the viewers love the crackling chemistry between the lead actors.

As the show recently completed 200 episodes, Helly Shah aka Riddhima of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 shared her happiness about the same. In a candid chat with Bollywood Life, Helly said, "I am so happy and overwhelmed. It has been an incredible journey so far and I can't thank my cast and crew enough. They have been so amazing and it is because of them, their teamwork that the show has completed 200 episodes. Above all, I would like to thank my fans for showering so much love and support to us and being an avid viewer of IMM 2. Keep continuing to watch the show and keep loving us. Thank you."

Well, fans are indeed happy with this news, but yesterday, reports stated that the show will go off-air from March 2021, as the makers are planning to shift it to digital platform like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. A source close to the development informed Spotboye that Colors TV has taken the decision, and the team is completely shocked by the same.

When the portal contacted the producer of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Yash Patnaik, he refused to comment on the same. Hence, there is no confirmation about the buzz. But on the other hand, fans are curious to know the truth.

