Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Star Rrahul Sudhir Requests Fans To Pray For His Mother’s Speedy Recovery

The second wave of COVID-19 is affecting everyone's lives. In India, cases are rising rapidly in every state, and the government is trying hard to curb the spread of the virus in the country. Talking about the entertainment industry, several Bollywood, as well as television actors, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Notably, several stars also passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

Amid this COVID-19 crisis, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor Rrahul Sudhir shared a note on his Instagram story on Mother's Day 2021. He urged fans to pray for his ailing mother. In his emotional message, the actor wrote, "Please Pray For My Mother. She could really recover quickly with your prayers and good wishes. #happymothersday."

Rrahul Sudhir's post caught everyone's attention, as his fans started praying for his mother's speedy recovery. His fan clubs also shared a post about his mother on their respective social media handles. Talking about his career, the actor is currently seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. He is playing the role of Vansh Raisinghania. His co-stars are Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha. The show went off-air on March 13, 2021, from Colors and shifted to digital platform VOOT, under the name Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya Safar.

For the unversed, Rrahul Sudhir is reportedly dating Nia Sharma, with whom he shared screen space in the web series Twisted and Twisted 2. He was also a part of the TV show Rajaa Betaa.