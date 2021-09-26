Iconic Gold Awards 2021 Winners List: Shivangi Joshi, Debattama-Karanvir, Rrahul-Helly & Others Win Big

Shivangi Joshi & Rajan Shahi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's director shared a picture with Shivangi Joshi and captioned it as, "ICONIC GOLD AWARDS 2021 "BEST PRODUCTION HOUSE 2021 " DKP/SHAHI PRODUCTIONS "BEST ACTRESS 2021 " SHIVANGI JOSHI FOR YRKKH RECEIVED IT ON BEHALF OF FULL UNITS CAST AND CREW BLESSINGS OF ALMIGHTY ON THE TEAMS 🙏 THU THU THU 🙏🙏🙏."

Shiny Doshi

Shiny Doshi shared a picture and wrote, " An absolute honor to have received the 'Shining Television Actress of the Year' by @iconicgoldaward tonight.Am so overwhelmed with all the love #Dhara has received and a big appreciation here goes to @official_sphereorigins @starplus for giving me the opportunity of playing this most loved character in #PandyaStore. Big love to my fandom for their continued support. Thank you all for backing me up and always being there. This belongs to you'll ❤Here's to another one in #2021. More to go.."

Karanvir & Debattama

Karanvir Sharma went live on social media along with his Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's co-star Debattama Saha, and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2's Rrahul Sudhir and wrote, "Iconic Masti of the year goes to... ?? @debattama_sah @rrahulsudhir #awardsarefun 😄."

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna, who also bagged an award, shared a note on her Instagram story that read as, "Most Popular TV Actress Of The Year- Naagin 🙏🧿."

Sanjay Gagnani

Poonampreet shared picture of Sanjay Gagnani, who won award and captioned it as, "I'm so proud of you @sanjaygagnaniofficial you've turned our dreams in to reality 🌟🌟 keep dreaming believing and achieving the way you do boy ♥️♥️."

Other TV Actors Who Bagged Awards At IGA 2021

Helly Shah and Rrahul Sudhir, Nimrat Ahluwalia, Erica Fernandes, Ridhima Pandit, Ashnoor Kaur, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan too won awards at the ceremony.

