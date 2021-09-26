Iconic Gold Awards 2021 Winners List: Shivangi Joshi, Debattama-Karanvir, Rrahul-Helly & Others Win Big
The most-awaited and prestigious awards of the year, Iconic Gold Awards 2021 was held yesterday (September 25) in Mumbai. The awards ceremony was graced by who's who from the television industry. Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Divya Agarwal, Riddhima Pandit, Nimrat Ahluwalia, Rrahul Sudhir, Debattama Saha, Karanvir Sharma, Shivangi Joshi, Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan and other celebrities arrived at the event in style.
Several celebrities won the awards too. Take a look at a few pictures of the actors who won big at Iconic Gold Awards 2021.
Shivangi Joshi & Rajan Shahi
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's director shared a picture with Shivangi Joshi and captioned it as, "ICONIC GOLD AWARDS 2021 "BEST PRODUCTION HOUSE 2021 " DKP/SHAHI PRODUCTIONS "BEST ACTRESS 2021 " SHIVANGI JOSHI FOR YRKKH RECEIVED IT ON BEHALF OF FULL UNITS CAST AND CREW BLESSINGS OF ALMIGHTY ON THE TEAMS 🙏 THU THU THU 🙏🙏🙏."
Shiny Doshi
Shiny Doshi shared a picture and wrote, " An absolute honor to have received the 'Shining Television Actress of the Year' by @iconicgoldaward tonight.Am so overwhelmed with all the love #Dhara has received and a big appreciation here goes to @official_sphereorigins @starplus for giving me the opportunity of playing this most loved character in #PandyaStore. Big love to my fandom for their continued support. Thank you all for backing me up and always being there. This belongs to you'll ❤Here's to another one in #2021. More to go.."
Karanvir & Debattama
Karanvir Sharma went live on social media along with his Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's co-star Debattama Saha, and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2's Rrahul Sudhir and wrote, "Iconic Masti of the year goes to... ?? @debattama_sah @rrahulsudhir #awardsarefun 😄."
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna, who also bagged an award, shared a note on her Instagram story that read as, "Most Popular TV Actress Of The Year- Naagin 🙏🧿."
Sanjay Gagnani
Poonampreet shared picture of Sanjay Gagnani, who won award and captioned it as, "I'm so proud of you @sanjaygagnaniofficial you've turned our dreams in to reality 🌟🌟 keep dreaming believing and achieving the way you do boy ♥️♥️."
Other TV Actors Who Bagged Awards At IGA 2021
Helly Shah and Rrahul Sudhir, Nimrat Ahluwalia, Erica Fernandes, Ridhima Pandit, Ashnoor Kaur, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan too won awards at the ceremony.
Iconic Gold Awards 2021 Winners List
- Best Actress: Shivangi Joshi
- Best Production House: Rajan Shahi (DKP/Shahi Productions)
- Shining Television Actress of the Year: Shiny Doshi
- Most Glamorous TV actress: Erica Fernandes
- Iconic Participant For The Year For Reality Show: Ridhima Pandit
- Iconic Path Breaking Actress: Nimrat Ahluwalia
- Most Popular TV Actress Of The Year: Surbhi Chandna
- Best Jodi: Helly and Rrahul
- Iconic Youngest Male Actor Of The Year: Siddharth Nigam
- Iconic Actor In Negative Role: Sanjay Gagnani
- Hina Khan for Lines
(Images Source: Instagram)