    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Rrahul Sudhir Is The New Lead Opposite Ayesha Singh? Actor Breaks Silence

      By
      |
      Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ayesha Singh Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Rrahul Sudhir

      Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The popular Star Plus show, featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles, has been entertaining fans ever since its premiere in October 2020.

      Despite receiving huge criticism for its storyline, the show is currently among the top-rated shows across channels for the last two years.

      After the recent lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat (Neil Bhatt) is seen married to Patralekha aka Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) while Sai is shown as a single mother. In the upcoming episodes, Virat will reportedly be seen confessing his love for Pakhi.

      While fans are feeling sad for Sai, recent reports suggested that Rrahul Sudhir might enter the show as the new male lead opposite Ayesha Singh. Yes, you read that right!

      Reacting to the ongoing rumours, Rrahul told India Forums, "Well that isn't true. I was never approached for the show."

      Stay tuned for more updates!

      Comments

      MORE RRAHUL SUDHIR NEWS

      Story first published: Friday, December 23, 2022, 19:18 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 23, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X