Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Rrahul Sudhir Is The New Lead Opposite Ayesha Singh? Actor Breaks Silence

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The popular Star Plus show, featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles, has been entertaining fans ever since its premiere in October 2020.

Despite receiving huge criticism for its storyline, the show is currently among the top-rated shows across channels for the last two years.

After the recent lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat (Neil Bhatt) is seen married to Patralekha aka Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) while Sai is shown as a single mother. In the upcoming episodes, Virat will reportedly be seen confessing his love for Pakhi.

While fans are feeling sad for Sai, recent reports suggested that Rrahul Sudhir might enter the show as the new male lead opposite Ayesha Singh. Yes, you read that right!

Reacting to the ongoing rumours, Rrahul told India Forums, "Well that isn't true. I was never approached for the show."

