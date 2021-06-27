Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal Controversy: Police File Case Against Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor

Television couple Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s marital discord has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. On May 31, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was arrested by the Mumbai police after a complaint was filed by his wife Nisha over allegations of physical assault. Soon after, the actor was released on bail.

Now, almost two weeks since Mehra's arrest, a case of domestic violence against him has been registered at the Goregaon police station. According to a TOI report, the actor’s family members Ajay Mehra, Bela Mehra and Kunal Mehra have also been charged with assault and willful harassment. Furthermore, Nisha has also alleged that Karan withdrew more than Rs 1 crore from her account.

DCP Vishal Thakur of Zone 11 confirmed the news and told TOI, "A case has been registered against Karan Mehra about two days back and investigation is going on."

For the unversed, Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal tied the knot in 2012 and have a son named Kavish. Meanwhile, in an earlier interview, Karan also raised concern about his child amid the ongoing controversy. "I feel my son is not safe with Nisha anymore. Earlier I happily decided to let Kavish live with Nisha but now I really don't know. I don't want my child to get affected. I am really worried about him. It's heartbreaking to see whatever is happening," he said.

