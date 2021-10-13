Kundali Bhagya Actors Mansi Srivastava & Dheeraj Dhoopar Down With Dengue

Kundali Bhagya, which stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in the lead roles, is one of the popular shows on television. Recently, the makers introduced a new twist introducing a new character Sonakshi that is played by Mansi Srivastava. According to TOI report, both Mansi and Dheeraj have tested positive for dengue. The duo is currently recovering and resting at home.

Mansi revealed that she was diagnosed with dengue on September 27. She said that fortunately their parents are with her and are taking care of her.

She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I was shooting till September 26 even though I was suffering from fever. I mistook it for viral fever and told the production house that I would be taking a two-day off to recover. However, I was diagnosed with dengue on September 27. The first week was extremely difficult as I had a high fever throughout. I felt extremely weak for almost 10 days. Fortunately, my parents are here with me. They came to Mumbai just before my birthday (September 19) and took care of me. My dad made sure that I was eating properly and having my medicines on time. I am on the road to recovery and will be returning on the set in a week's time."

On the other hand, the doctor has advised Dheeraj to take ample rest and have a liquid-based diet. The actor is recovering and is expected to resume work in about a week or so.

His team said, "Dheeraj got himself tested on Saturday and tested positive for dengue. His doctor has advised him to take ample rest and have a liquid-based diet, which will help him replenish whatever he may lose over time. He is recovering very well and resting it out at the moment. He is expected to resume work in about a week or so. However, it will depend on how he feels then."