Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Is Back On Top 5; Kumkum Bhagya Is Not On The List
The latest TRP ratings for the Week 4 (January 23-January 29, 2021) are out. While Anupamaa has retained its top spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has replaced Kumkum Bhagya at fifth spot. Among channels, Star Plus and Colors TV are still ruling the BARC chart while Star Utsav has grabbed the third place. Take a look at the top five shows and top ten channels.
Anupamaa, Imlie & GHKKPM
Star Plus shows Anupamaa, Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their top three spots on the TRP chart. The shows have grabbed 3.6, 3.0 and 2.9 ratings, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Kumkum Bhagya has yet again vanished from top 5 while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained the fourth spot. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.
Bigg Boss 14
The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 hasn't yet managed to grab a place on top 5. The weekdays and weekend episodes of the show have grabbed 1.6 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.
Other Popular Shows
Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 2.2 and 2.4 TRP ratings respectively.
Colors shows Shakti, Naagin 5, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.5, 1.2, 1.6 and 1.1 ratings respectively.
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol 12 have grabbed 2.0 and 2.7 ratings.
SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to get 2.1 TRP ratings.
Top 10 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV, Star Utsav, SAB TV and Zee TV have grabbed the first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Zee Anmol and Colors Rishtey have occupied sixth-tenth spots.
Also Read: BB 14: Eijaz Khan Says He Has Finished His Work And Is Waiting To Enter The House
Also Read: BB 14: Manu Punjabi Says He Was Approached To Enter As Eijaz Khan's Proxy; Reveals Why He Refused The Offer