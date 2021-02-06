Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Is Back On Top 5; Kumkum Bhagya Is Not On The List

Anupamaa, Imlie & GHKKPM

Star Plus shows Anupamaa, Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their top three spots on the TRP chart. The shows have grabbed 3.6, 3.0 and 2.9 ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya has yet again vanished from top 5 while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained the fourth spot. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.

Bigg Boss 14

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 hasn't yet managed to grab a place on top 5. The weekdays and weekend episodes of the show have grabbed 1.6 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 2.2 and 2.4 TRP ratings respectively.

Colors shows Shakti, Naagin 5, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.5, 1.2, 1.6 and 1.1 ratings respectively.

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol 12 have grabbed 2.0 and 2.7 ratings.

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to get 2.1 TRP ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV, Star Utsav, SAB TV and Zee TV have grabbed the first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Zee Anmol and Colors Rishtey have occupied sixth-tenth spots.