Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Occupies 5th Place; Bhagya lakshmi Enters Top 10

Top 4 Shows

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan and Imlie have grabbed the first four spots. The shows have garnered 4.2, 3.4, 2.8 and 2.8 ratings, respectively.

YRKKH & YHC

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's leap seems to have worked as the show is back at the fifth spot. YRKKK has pushed Yeh Hai Chahatein to the sixth place. The shows have garnered 2.4 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.

SSK 2 & Bhagya Lakshmi Enter Top 10

Saath Nibhana Saathiya has occupied the seventh place with 2.2, followed by Pandya Store at the eighth place with 2.0 ratings, Sasural Simar Ka 2 at the ninth place with 1.9 ratings and Bhagya Lakshmi at the 10th place with 1.9 ratings.

Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture

Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is still out of top 10 chart. The weekday episodes have managed to grab 1.0 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.1 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has managed to get 0.7 ratings.

Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

Star Plus' Vidrohi and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.6 and 0.7 TRP ratings, respectively.

Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.8, 1.0, 1.6 and 1.1 ratings.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Shivangi Khedkar Is Heartbroken As The Show Is Going Off-Air; Reveals Fondest Memory

Parth Samthaan & Niti's Fans Trend ‘Manan Is Coming Back' After The Actor Dropped Hint Of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have managed to get 0.3 and 1.1 ratings.

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya, Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.6 and 1.9, 1.8 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.