Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Occupies 5th Place; Bhagya lakshmi Enters Top 10
The latest TRP ratings for Week 43 (October 23-October 29, 2021) are out. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Udaariyaan have retained the first three places while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has pushed Yeh Hai Chahatein to the sixth place. Bhagya Lakshmi and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have entered the top 10 slot. There are no changes among the channels. Star Plus has retained the top channel. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 4 Shows
Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan and Imlie have grabbed the first four spots. The shows have garnered 4.2, 3.4, 2.8 and 2.8 ratings, respectively.
YRKKH & YHC
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's leap seems to have worked as the show is back at the fifth spot. YRKKK has pushed Yeh Hai Chahatein to the sixth place. The shows have garnered 2.4 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.
SSK 2 & Bhagya Lakshmi Enter Top 10
Saath Nibhana Saathiya has occupied the seventh place with 2.2, followed by Pandya Store at the eighth place with 2.0 ratings, Sasural Simar Ka 2 at the ninth place with 1.9 ratings and Bhagya Lakshmi at the 10th place with 1.9 ratings.
Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture
Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is still out of top 10 chart. The weekday episodes have managed to grab 1.0 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.1 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has managed to get 0.7 ratings.
Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows
Star Plus' Vidrohi and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.6 and 0.7 TRP ratings, respectively.
Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.8, 1.0, 1.6 and 1.1 ratings.
Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Shivangi Khedkar Is Heartbroken As The Show Is Going Off-Air; Reveals Fondest Memory
Parth Samthaan & Niti's Fans Trend ‘Manan Is Coming Back' After The Actor Dropped Hint Of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have managed to get 0.3 and 1.1 ratings.
Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya, Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.6 and 1.9, 1.8 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.