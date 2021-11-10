Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Shivangi Khedkar Is Heartbroken As The Show Is Going Off-Air; Reveals Fondest Memory

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali that stars Shivangi Kedkar and Sai Ketan Rao as Pallavi and Raghav in the lead roles is all set to go off-air. Although the show had garnered decent ratings and is one of the most-loved shows on television, the channel has decided to shut down the show, which has not only broken fans' heats but also actors aren't disappointed. In an interview with Tellychakkar, Shivangi said that she is heartbroken as her show is going off-air. The actress also revealed her fondest memories from the show.

About her reaction when she got to know about the show going off-air, she said, "It did break my heart when I got the call for the first time they said that the show might go off-air. It has been a rollercoaster ride for all of us as we were in Kolhapur away from our families in this pandemic time. I still remember amid the pandemic I got a call from home saying that my father was affected by COVID-19 and his 96% lungs were affected by it, the doctors weren't sure on what could be the survival chances. Even at that time I was shooting, I did get a few days off as I had to arrange for the necessary medicines and injections for him. It broke my heart when I saw him in the DICU. I couldn't meet him but despite all this we gave our best and gave episodes from Monday to Friday. Well, I am taking this on a positive note that if this has to end, something bigger is waiting for me and I will find it soon."

She said that getting into the skin of Pallavi everyday is her fondest memory. She added, "Every morning I used to turn into Pallavi after wearing that saree, though I was not a Saree person but now I would say that Saree is the most comfortable attire I have worn. Pallavi's bindi used to be the last touch to my attire and then I always had the feeling that now I am surely going to slay the scene. So yes my fondest memory will always be being Pallavi."

When asked whom she will miss the most, she said that it won't be correct if she takes one name and added that she will miss the whole team.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali To Go Off-Air; Producer Confirms The Same & Thanks Fans For Their Love

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Rutuja Was Trolled When Her Character Turned Negative; People Called Her Naagin

About her future plans, she said that she wants to leave the upcoming projects to the destiny. The actress concluded by saying that she doesn't want to take any break as the journey has just begun and it surely doesn't need any breaks yet.