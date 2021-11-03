National Housewife's Day 2021: &TV Celebrates Most Inspiring On-Screen Homemakers

National Housewife's Day is observed every year on November 3 recognising millions of hardworking housewives. &TV celebrates the special day by appreciating the efforts of its on-screen homemakers like Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?'s Sakina Mirza (Akansha Sharma), Shanti Mishra (Farhana Fatema), Happu Ki Ultan Pultan's Rajesh (Kamna Pathak) Ghar Ek Mandir- Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki's Genda (Shrenu Parikh) and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Angoori (Shubhangi Atre).

Pyari Chulbuli Angoori

Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) from &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, sets a perfect example of a lovely homemaker who not only lights up the whole house with her smile and humour but also manages the household like a pro. While Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) handles his business, Angoori manages the whole house and takes care of the family. From her husband to in-laws, she keeps everyone happy and healthy. Her innocence is the charm of Tiwari's house.

Ghar Ki Lakshmi, Genda

Genda (Shrenu Parikh) from &TV's Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki represents the modern homemakers in India. She is smart, intelligent, hard-working and knows how to handle each and every household chore and also supports her husband in his business. She also makes sure that nothing harms the pride of the Agarwal family. Genda is ever ready to walk the extra mile for the goodwill of her family.

Dabang Dulhaniya Rajesh

Rajesh (Kamna Pathak) from &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan proves how being a housewife is a multi-tasker. From taking care of Amma (Himani Shivpuri) to handling nine children of different age groups is no cakewalk. She is a perfect wife, a caring daughter in law and an inspiring mother. She plays multiple roles in one house! While Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) relaxes once he is done with the day, Rajesh is never off-duty. Mirza Parivar ka meethas- Sakina Mirza (Akansha Sharma) from &TV's Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? has her unique way of handling the household. She involves her husband in all the chores so that he understands what goes into managing a house. With her meetha-andaz, she keeps everyone happy and spread her unconditional love to the family.

Ghar Ki Shanti- Shanti Mishra

Shanti Mishra (Farhana Fatema) from &TV's Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? like her padosi Sakina (Akansha Sharma) strongly believes in involving her husband in managing the house. She is strict yet has a caring side. Under her control, the whole family leads a peaceful life. Sometimes, a family needs a disciplined head who not only takes care of the household chores but keeps everyone in check as well.

