Paras Chhabra Bashes Devoleena Bhattacharjee; Bigg Boss 13 Finalist Calls Her ‘Aastin Ka Saanp’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Paras Chhabra shared a great rapport in Bigg Boss 13. However, their relationship got affected when Paras entered the Bigg Boss 14 house to support Devoleena in the connection week. For the unversed, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress had entered the BB 14 house as Eijaz Khan's proxy. She got eliminated just a week before the grand finale of the show.

When Paras Chhabra had entered the show as her supporter, she got happy with the same. But, when the Splitsvilla 5 winner brought some twists in the task, which left Devoleena Bhattacharjee angry. She even called him fake and unfaithful. And now, Paras recently shared his thoughts over Devoleena's behaviour and called her 'Aastin Ka Saanp'.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Paras Chhabra said, "I know she spoke against me. Ye toh wahi baat hogayi na Aise logon ko aastin ka saanp kehte hain, joh aap ko humesha dussne ke liye ready hote hain." The actor further said that Devoleena was quite happy when he entered the house, but after some time, she created his image as unfaithful in everyone's mind. Paras even revealed that his fans messaged him after Bigg Boss 13 that Devoleena would tweet nasty things about his bond with Mahira Sharma and him inside the house.

During the Ticket to Finale task, Paras Chhabra had declared Rubina Dilaik as the winner of the same over Rahul Vaidya. His decision didn't go down well with other contestants, but Paras feels that his decision was completely fair. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist said, "My only aim when I was going inside was to do something which I am known for. I want to do something in the Aabra Ka Dabra main hoon Paras Chhabra style."

On the professional front, Paras Chhabra has recently featured in Mohit Chauhan's music video 'Rang Lageya' opposite Mahira Sharma. He was earlier seen in popular music videos like 'Jaan Lain Tak', 'The Queen', Hashtag Love Soniyea', 'Ring' and so on.

