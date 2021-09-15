Poulomi Das Announces Relationship With BF Alpaone; Actress Has THIS To Say About Her Wedding Reports

Poulomi Das, who has seen in popular web series like Paurashpur, Bekaaboo 2 and many others, recently announced her relationship with boyfriend Alpaone. The actress shared a romantic picture with her BF on Instagram, in which the couple can be seen passionately kissing each other.

Poulomi captioned the post as, "Who said fairytale love stories aren't real ❤️."

Her post went viral on social media, and fans started sending congratulatory messages to her. Many netizens also started predicting Poulomi Das' marriage with Alpaone. After learning about the same, Poulomi said that she has not yet got married to her boyfriend.

In an interview with Spotboye, Poulomi Das said, "We have not got married yet or have any plans to get married soon. Ever since I shared a picture with him people have assumed that we have tied the knot and have been sending me out congratulatory messages." The Paurashpur star believes in keeping her relationship private.

BB OTT Eliminated Contestant Moose Jattana On The Reports About Her Sexuality: My Mom & I Laughed Over It

While speaking about the same, Poulomi Das said, "It is for the first time in my life that I have shared something about my relationship ever. As I don't like to share my personal things on social media. But I am in the happiest space currently as after a wait of two long years I have finally got to meet him here in Paris. He is in Air Force in Italy and due to corona, we didn't get to meet for two long years. And I couldn't hold myself to share this special moment."

EXCLUSIVE! Choti Sarrdaarni Fame Abhiannshu Vohra: I Ran Into Wrong People Who Cheated On Me & Did Money Fraud

Talking about Poulomi Das' career, the diva started her career by participating in India's Next Top Model Season 2. She also featured in TV shows like Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Aghori, Kartik Purnima and so on.