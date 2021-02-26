Krishna Shetty Marries Pragya Shetty; Karan Kundrra, Poulomi Das, Yogita Bihani & Others Attend The Wedding

Dil Hi Toh Hai actor Krishna Shetty tied the knot with his dentist-girlfriend Pragya Shetty on February 24, 2021, in Mangalore. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony which was attended by their family members and a few of his industry friends like Karan Kundrra, Poulomi Das, Yogita Bihani, Bijay Anand and others. Krishna shared several pictures from his south Indian wedding on his Instagram handle. The pictures went viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over the fun actors had at Krishna and Pragya's wedding.

In the pictures, groom Krishna Shetty looked handsome in an off-white kurta and pyjama paired with same colour pagdi. On the other hand, the bride Pragya Shetty looked gorgeous in a red silk saree paired with traditional south Indian jewellery. They are indeed looking amazing together.

Apart from that, stars like Bijay Anand, Yogita Bihani, Poulomi Das made a stylish appearance in traditional outfits. They indeed enjoyed each and every moment of Krishna Shetty and Pragya Shetty's wedding. For the unversed, the newlywed couple is currently in Coorg (Madikeri) for their honeymoon.

While sharing his experience marrying Pragya Shetty, Krishna told Times of India, "When I look at my hands and feet and see the mehendi and the toe rings I realise that I am married! Otherwise everything still feels like a dream, which obviously has come true."

Interestingly, Krishna and Pragya were in a long-distance relationship for a while. The couple met through Krishna's sister and connected instantly. Notably, Krishna Shetty had to convince Pragya's parents for marriage, as they wanted her to marry an engineer or doctor. However, after seeing the couple's love for each other, the Shetty family quickly agreed to their marriage.

On the professional front, Krishna Shetty was last seen in Dil Hi Toh Hai, starring Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani in the lead roles. He has also featured in Vishkanya Ek Anokhi Prem Kahani.

Filmibeat wishes Krishna Shetty and Pragya Shetty a happy married life!

