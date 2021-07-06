Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Kokila Aka Rupal Patel Hospitalised; Actress' Husband Shares Health Update

Rupal Patel, who became a household name with her role of Kokila in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has been hospitalised. Apparently, the actress was not well and was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. The reason for hospitalisation is not known yet. As per reports, Rupal is recovering and will soon be discharged from the hospital.

A source close to the actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Yes, she is hospitalised but now she is doing fine. And, she will be discharged from the hospital in the next three to four days. They don't want to disclose the reason of hospitalisation."

Her husband Radha Krishan Dutt confirmed the news to India Today and revealed that there is nothing to worry. He was quoted as saying, "She is fine now...No worries."

Rupal recently returned to television as Kokilaben on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. However, in a month, she exited the show.

Regarding her exit, she had told Spotboye that since a month is over, she will be exiting the show as it was planned. The actress had revealed that she said 'yes' for her short journey in Saathiya 2 only to express her gratitude to her fans.

Last year, the actress was in the news after the music composer Yashraj Mukhate turned her dialogue 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya into a rap song. The song was an instant hit on social media and the video had gone viral.

Apart from SNS 2, she was seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and had been a part of a few films.