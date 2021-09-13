Shaheer Sheikh On Embracing Fatherhood: It Has Been My Dream To Be A Dad & I Always Wanted A Girl

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchika Kapoor, who tied the knot last year in November, welcomed baby girl of September 10. The actor, who is currently seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and is gearing up for the release of Pavitra Rishta 2.0, said that being a parent is a big responsibility. He revealed that it was his dream to be a dad and he always wanted a girl.

The actor was quote by HT as saying, "I was excited when I came to know about the pregnancy. I have always loved kids. I have three nieces and one nephew and I have taken care of them for months. I am myself when surrounded by kids. It has been my dream to be a dad. I always wanted a girl and told Ruchikaa so, whenever she asked."

He added, "Childbirth is the biggest miracle on earth. It is the most beautiful process. When you feel the kick, it is just so wonderful. Women are looked after during pregnancies, and rightly so as they go through so much, but the men, too, should get some attention as a father goes through a lot emotionally as well. In India, men are supposed to be strong, not supposed to share or have emotions. I am not that kind of person and express myself."

When asked what kind of dad he would be, Shaheer said that he might spoil his child, but added that he will never force his thoughts or views on his child.

Shaheer couldn't spend as much time as he had hoped to with his wife as he has been shooting for two shows since last couple of months. Regarding the same, he said that he had planned not to do anything for a few months before and after the delivery, but due to the lockdown, projects got pushed and he had to shoot for two shows simultaneously. He further added that in the first trimester he was at home and tried to spend as much time as possible at home. Apparently, he plans to take some paternity leave to be with the mother and child.