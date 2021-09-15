Shaheer Sheikh Reveals Before Mahabharat He Was Only Doing Auditions & Roaming Around

Shaheer Sheikh is busy with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and his new show Pavitra Rishta 2 was released today on Zee5. The actor, who is known for his cute looks and amazing acting skills, recently spoke about his struggle in the industry.

In his latest interview with Zoom TV, the actor revealed that he was not having any work for a year, that is between his two shows Navya and Mahabharat. He said that he had to turn to photography to earn.

Shaheer said, "There was a big gap between Navya and Mahabharat when I had switched to photography. I started doing photography."

He added that some of his projects were getting delayed because of which he had to do for his fellow friends in the industry. He said, "There was almost one year span where I was only doing auditions and roaming around. So, I think that was the phase between Navya and Mahabharat."

Shaheer recently embraced parenthood. He and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed baby girl on September 10. He had told ETimes that he is extremely happy looking at his baby and holding her in his arms. He feels that they are truly blessed to have this little angel in their lives.

Meanwhile, Shaheer was praised by netizens for his wonderful work in Pavitra Rishta 2. Fans welcomed him as Manav and felt that he paid perfect tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. His pairing with Ankita Lokhande, who plays the role of Archana in the show, is also loved by fans.