Sidharth Shukla, Ghanshyam Nayak, Surekha Sikri - TV Actors Who Passed Away In 2021

The year 2021 has been a heartbreaking one as some of our favourite TV celebrities are no longer with us. These actors have enthralled the fans with their on-screen personas and their memories continue to live on in the hearts of the viewers. As we are nearing the end of the year, here's a look at the popular TV personalities who passed away in 2021 and left us teary-eyed.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise came as a huge shock to the industry and his ardent fans. The actor passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 40 on September 2, 2021. Sidharth, who rose to fame on television because of his role in the popular show Balika Vadhu, became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 13. He received several acclaims and awards in his career and has also won reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. His last on-screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's OTT show Broken But Beautiful 3.

Surekha Sikri

The Balika Vadhu star passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on July 16. She was 75. Sikri was an alumnus of the National School of Drama and a National Award-winning actress who worked in theatre, film and television. She won many hearts with her amazing performances in shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Saat Phere, and Just Mohabbat. The veteran actress was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Ghost Stories on Netflix and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho in 2019.

Ghanshyam Nayak

Ghanshyam Nayak, who is best known for his role as Nattu Kaka on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, died due to cancer at the age of 77 on October 3. The veteran actor has appeared in over 100 Gujarati and Hindi films and in over 350 television shows. He was also recognised for his role in sitcoms such as Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Anupam Shyam

Anupam Shyam died due to multiple organ failures on August 8, 2021. He was 63. The veteran actor was best known for his role of Thakur Sajjan Singh on Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. He was also widely appreciated for his performances in films such as Bandit Queen, Slumdog Millionaire, Satya, Lagaan, Dil Se, and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Anupam was last seen in the Star Bharat show, Pratigya 2.

Arvind Trivedi

Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Raavan in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, passed away on October 5 this year. He breathed his last after suffering a heart attack at the age of 82. Arvind is also well known for appearing in the television show Vikram Aur Betaal. The veteran actor has been a part of over 300 Hindi and Gujarati movies and was a member of Parliament from 1991 to 1996.

Manisha Yadav

Manisha Yadav, who was best known for playing Salima Begum in Zee TV's show Jodha Akbar, passed away on October 1 due to a brain haemorrhage. The actress’ sudden demise shocked and saddened everyone in the industry. Manisha had also appeared in Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah among other TV shows.

Amit Mistry



Television and Bollywood actor Amit Mistry passed away after suffering a major cardiac arrest at the age of 47 on April 23 this year. Amit garnered recognition after appearing in films like Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor In The City and A Gentleman. He also worked in television shows like Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Woh, Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen, Maddam Sir, Tenali Rama among others. The actor was recently seen in the web series Bandish Bandits on Amazon Prime Video.

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal died due to COVID-19 related complications on May 1. He was 52. Bikramjeet, who made his acting debut in the 2000s after retiring from the Indian Army, was well-known for his roles in popular TV shows like 24, Adaalat, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Dil Hi Toh Hai. The late actor was also seen in movies like Murder 2, Creature 3D, Aarakshan, Page 3, 2 States, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Aarakshan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and The Ghazi Attack to name a few.