Sudhanshu Pandey, Smriti Irani, Shilpa Shinde And Chetan Hansraj Mourn The Demise Of Director Raj Kaushal

Mandira Bedi's husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. Kaushal’s sudden demise has come as a shock to his colleagues and friends from the industry.

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey, too, is yet to come to terms with what has happened. He told TOI, “I have known Raj for almost 24 years now. The first time I met him was during an ad film shoot, where I was acting and he was directing it. We have been friends ever since. He was like a family member, he was a brother to me. I cannot come to terms with the fact that he is no more. I cannot express in words how I feel, what a great loss this is. Yes, we cannot do anything about it and have to accept it. All I can think about is the time I spent with him."

Actor Chetan Hansraj, who had worked with Raj Kaushal, also stated that he is still in a state of shock. He told the daily, "I'm currently in a low network area and I got the news of Raj passing away on our WhatsApp group. I couldn't believe it. I am extremely sad and shocked. Raj was a wonderful man. I am unable to say anything about him because I still can't believe he is not with us."

Chetan also spoke fondly about his experience of working with Kaushal in his 2006 film Anthony Kaun Hai?. The actor said that Raj was a meticulous director who was very professional and very friendly. “It was always a pleasure to talk to him. We were a part of the same biking group and have been on biking trips together to places like Lonavala and Matheran. The last time I spoke to him was couple of months back, I think it was 2 to 3 months back but otherwise we used to all regularly chat on our biking group," he added

Meanwhile, many celebrities from the industry are sharing their condolences on social media for the late filmmaker by putting out posts in his memory. Smriti Irani, who worked with Mandira Bedi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, offered her condolences by sharing a black and white photo of Raj Kaushal. The actress-turned-politician wrote 'Om Shanti’ with folded-hands emoji in the caption of her Instagram Stories.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde shared Raj’s picture and penned an emotional note that said, "Sadly enough, the most painful goodbyes are the ones that are left unsaid and never explained😔💔 Raj Kaushal ji meri life ke 1st director hain. My deepest condolences to his family🙏🏻 @mandirabedi." Check out the post below: