Sushant Singh Rajput’s Co-Star Kishor On Pavitra Rishta 2: I Don't Think Anyone Will Portray Manav Like SSR

It has been a year that Sushant Singh Rajput left us. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020 and his sudden demise shocked everyone. Today, on his first death anniversary, many of his friends and co-stars remembered SSR and shared their fond memories with the late actor. Kishor Mahabole, who played the role of Ankita Lokhande aka Archana's father in Pavitra Rishta too reminisced his fond memories with SSR.

As the viewers are aware, the makers are coming up with Pavitra Rishta sequel which apparently will be released on OTT platform. Although Ankita Lokhande has been retained as female lead in the show, other casts are yet to be finalised and many rumours regarding the male lead are also doing the rounds. Kishore shared his views on Pavitra Rishta 2.0.

Talking about the upcoming sequel of Pavitra Rishta, Kishor said that people will only remember SSR as Manav and no one can portray Manav like SSR. He told ETimes TV, "I heard that Pavitra Rishta's sequel is coming. I guarantee that no matter how many sequels Pavitra Rishta would have, people will only remember Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav. There will be no one like him. I don't think so if anyone ever will portray Manav the way Sushant did. Also, the original Pavitra Rishta had a different aura, and I don't think so any sequel would defeat it."

Remembering Sushant, Kishor said that he is still not able to believe that Sushant is not with us and added that he passed away leaving so many questions unanswered. He also reminisced his fond memories with SSR.

He revealed that while shooting for a Marathi show, he met a lightman, who became emotional talking about Sushant. The lightman revealed to the actor that when he had invited Sushant to his place for the dinner and he went to his place and was warm with them just like any family member. Kishor called Sushant a gem.

He added, "I have always experienced and heard from everyone how down to earth Sushant was, but even after his demise, his warm energy and kindness left their mark. Nowadays, we see actors with a lot of tantrums even in their first show, but Sushant was different. He was a gem."