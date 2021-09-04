Teachers’ Day Spl: Shrenu Parikh, Akshay Mhatre, Aman & Actors Recall Life Lessons Taught By Their Teachers

Teacher plays a very important role in an individual's life. We all share bitter-sweet memories with our teachers and have imbibed certain life lessons from them that will stay with us forever. &TV artists Shrenu Parikh (Genda) and Akshay Mhatre (Varun Agarwal) from Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki and Farhana Fatema (Shanti Mishra) and Pawan Singh (Zafar Ali Mirza) from Aur Bai Kya Chal Raha Hai? and Aman Verma (Abhay Kumar) and Gaurav Khanna (Gaurav Singh Rajput) from Mauka-E-Vardaat share fond memories of their teachers.

Shrenu Parikh, Genda in &TV's Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki says, "In school my teachers taught me so many good things, but the most important one was helping me discover my art. I thank my music teacher and principal for encouraging me to not only dream but also to fulfil it. It was those initial steps that gave me the confidence to enter the field of acting. Another important Guru who helped me in my initial days was late director Waseem Sabbir sir. I really credit him for teaching me how to chase my ambition without giving up. I want to thank these people once again for making me who I am today. Wish you all a very happy teacher's Day."

Farhana Fatema, Shanti Mishra in &TV's Aur Bai Kya Chal Raha Hai? says, "Firstly, I would like to thank all my teachers - academic and non-academic who have helped in shaping my life and career. This teacher's Day, I would like to express my gratitude towards my Gurus - Dr. Veena Singh and Sri Surendra Saikia. They have taught me the elegant dance moves of Kathak and also the meaning behind each step or mudras. They helped me identify various genres of music and the emotions that one should evoke while dance to the same. I feel accomplished today as a dancer and a performer and I owe it to them."

Aman Verma as Abhay Kumar in Mauka-E-Vardaat shares, "I was never a brilliant student at school and would often get unnoticed by teachers. I really wanted to do something about it and focus on what I am good at, hence, I decided to come to Mumbai. Since then, I have always tried to ush myself to do better. When people would tell me that I lack the ability to do something, I took it as a head on challenge and always managed to overcome it. My instincts have always been my best teacher. I do not have one constant guru besides late Dilip Saab. I always looked up to him and admired him for his work and personality. Observing his work keenly I tried to perfect my acting skills, and I owe a lot to him."

Akshay Mhatre, Varun Agarwal in &TV's Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki, "I would like to thank all my show directors, creative directors, fellow actors a very Happy Teacher's Day. Learning is a never-ending process, and those who help you though it are your teachers. On this day, I would like to specially thank Sameer Khandekar sir and Ranjeet Patil sir for being the guiding light and my support system during my initial theatre days."

EXCLUSIVE! Shrenu Parikh Talks About Her Role; Reveals How Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki Is Unique

EXCLUSIVE! Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki: Shrenu Reveals How Akshay Fell Down While Shooting Promo

Pawan Singh, Zafar Ali Mirza of Aur Bhai Kya Kar Raha Hai? shares, "I was a notorious kid in school and always got busted for my pranks. While there were many teachers who would rebuke me and punish me for my behaviour there was this sports sir who learnt how to deal with me and teach me a lesson in empathy. He pulled one of my own pranks on me and asked me how it made me feel. I value his witty lesson even today and wish him and all teachers a very Happy Teacher's Day!"

Gaurav Khanna as Gaurav Singh Rajput of Mauka-E-Vardaat shares, "I feel though we come across so many trained teachers who do introduce us to so many new things in life, but a mother will always remain your constant teacher. My mother is and will always remain my best teacher, she is a guide, a critic and a friend to me. She knows me the best and watches and keenly observes my work. The honest feedback I get from her helps me grow as a personally as well as professionally. This teacher's Day, I would like to thank her for making me a better person, thank you Mom!"

Tune in to watch Mauka-E-Vardaat at 7 pm, Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki at 9 pm and Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? at 9.30 pm airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV.