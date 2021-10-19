Vishal Dadlani: I’m Expensive As A Judge, It Wouldn’t Have Worked Out For Indian Idol Makers To Bring Me Back

Vishal Dadlani, who was seen as a judge in Indian Idol 12, will yet again be donning the judge's hat for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. It has to be recalled that Vishal had taken a break from judging Indian Idol in June 2021 due to the pandemic and had shifted base out of Mumbai. The composer had shifted to Lonavala a few months back with his parents during the second wave of the pandemic and did not want to travel to Daman for shoot as he was concerned about his parents and didn't want to take a chance.

Recently, the singer spoke about why he never returned to Indian Idol. He was quoted by TOI as saying, "My parents are my first priority. Therefore, I decided to move out of Mumbai and look after them and be safe at home. The entire focus of my life during the pandemic was to keep my parents safe. And thankfully, we are healthy and fine."

Also, Vishal did not return to Indian Idol after they started shooting in Mumbai. He was spotted with audience and was seen cheering for the singers during the finale. Vishal was replaced by Anu Malik, who continued to judge the show till the end.

Regarding the same, he said, "I was away for a few months, so obviously, they had to bring a new judge in my place. The show established a certain pattern and it was not economically feasible or made sense to bring me back on the show. I am expensive as a judge and so it would not have worked out to bring me back again."

Vishal, who is all set to judge a new set of singers in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, concluded by saying that his main idea or focus is to help and promote young musicians and give them a platform.