Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Shireen Mirza Ties The Knot In Jaipur; Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni Attend The Wedding

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Shireen Mirza has tied the knot with beau and businessman Hasan Sartaj in Jaipur on October 23. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by several celebrities from the industry including Yeh Hain Mohabattein friends and actors Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee.

Several pictures and videos from the dreamy nuptials have made their way onto social media. Shireen looks resplendent in a beautiful traditional red and golden lehenga and she completed her look with magnificent gold jewellery. The actress looked radiant with her wedding glow and we can’t take our eyes off the beautiful bride. Hasan, on the other hand, looked dashing in a beige-golden traditional outfit. Take a look!

Sharing her happiness after her wedding, Shiren told ETimes, “Finally it has happened! And it still feels like a dream. Sab kuch itni jaldi ho jayega maine socha bhi nahi tha. I’m getting married to my best friend Hasan and I am grateful that he's everything I wanted in my Mr Right.”

Shireen met Hasan at the Mumbai airport and love bloomed for the duo during the lockdown. The actress had revealed that their conversation started when she was looking for a charger. In August, the couple got engaged in presence of their loved ones in a traditional ceremony.

Shireen and Hasan’s pre-wedding festivities commenced with a fun-filled Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies that took place on Friday evening. Shireen was surrounded by her family and industry friends who specially flew down from Mumbai to be part of her big day.