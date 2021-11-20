Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad On OTT & Reality Shows; Reveals If There's Someone Special In His Life

Harshad Chopda, who was last seen in Bepannaah, surprised fans by doing Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor plays the role of Abhimanyu Biral in the show and fans are loving him in the role. They are also liking his jodi with Akshara aka Pranali Rathod. Recently, in an interview with IWMBuzz the actor revealed how he bagged the show. He revealed if he is interested in doing OTT and reality shows and if there is someone special in his life!

Harshad revealed how he got a call from producer Rajan Shahi, who briefed him about the character. Harshad revealed that he liked the breif and the producer liked his audition. He added that he had met the producer during Bidaai when he was doing Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, but he couldn't be a part of Bidaai, and added that they were in touch.

When asked if he is interested in doing reality shows, he said that he is a boring person in real life. He added that he has social media to reach out to fans, so he doesn't need to do reality show. However, he said that the best he can do is dance reality show as it requires a certain art and craft.

About OTT shows, the actor shares, "The kind of web shows offered to me were either had an overdose of abusive language or were sleazy. Going bold isn't my problem but if the idea of a maker is only abusive language and bold scenes, then there's no scope for an artist, although I've not drawn any boundaries for myself."

When asked if there is special someone in his life, the actor clarified that he is single. He said, "I'm very much single. I myself want to know why I'm still single. Hope it changes soon. I want to fall in love, date, get married."