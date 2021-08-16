Indian Idol 12 Host Aditya Narayan: It’s Not Humanly Possible For Me To Explain Things To Billions Personally

Indian Idol 12 grand finale was aired on Sunday night for 12 hours from noon to midnight. Pawandeep Rajan has become the winner of the show, with Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble as runners-up. Indian Idol 12 has been in the news for various reasons. Right from creating fake love angles to allegedly showing the poor financial backgrounds of the contestants, the show was highly criticised by netizens for its lack of authenticity.

For the unversed, Legendary singer Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar had even revealed that makers asked him to praise contestants irrespective of his views. Well, his statement had sparked a major controversy. At that time, the host of Indian Idol 12, Aditya Narayan defended the show and took a dig at Amit Kumar. And now, since the show has ended, Aditya Narayan recently spoke about being misquoted or misunderstood by people.

The 'Chota Bachcha' song fame Aditya Narayan told Indian Express, "We all have our own lives, with our families and friends. We cannot spend all our time thinking about what others are saying. I am a secure person, in the personal and professional sphere, and believe in staying happy. Honestly, it's not even humanly possible for me to explain things to billions personally. People who know and trust me, understand me, and that's enough."

The singer further stated, "All of us need to understand that we have to be ourselves, otherwise we will look like robots giving out statements in media. We are human beings, and we shouldn't be afraid to have an answer that may be different from others." Aditya also said that he would not take it kindly if people try to discourage contestants. He has immense respect for his seniors.

Talking about Aditya Narayan's upcoming work, after Indian Idol 12, he will be hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa show on Zee TV. The actor has sung popular songs like 'Tattad Tattad', 'Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun', 'Mera Naam Kizie' and so on.