Afghan Female TV Anchors 'Forced' To Cover Their Face After Taliban Diktat

Days after the Taliban's latest order, female TV anchors in Afghanistan went on the air Sunday with their faces covered. As per HT report, on Saturday, many news anchors had reportedly refused the diktat to conceal their appearance on TV, but their employers had come under pressure.

As per the report, women from TOLOnews, Ariana Television, Shamshad TV and 1TV and other popular channels wore hijabs and face-covering veils, presented and reported on news bulletins and other programmes.

(Image Source: ShamshadNews Twitter)

Sonia Niazi, a presenter with TOLOnews told news agency AFP that they initially resisted covering their face, but the Taliban pressured their employer. She said, "But TOLOnews was pressured and told that any female presenter who appeared on screen without covering her face must be given some other job or simply removed. TOLOnews was compelled and we were forced to wear it."

TOLOnews director Khpolwak Sapai said the channel was 'forced' to make its staff follow the order. He said, "I was called on the telephone yesterday and was told in strict words to do it. So, it is not by choice but by force that we are doing it."

(File Source: Sources)

Apparently, male colleagues at TOLOnews wore face masks in solidarity with women presenters.

Ministry spokesman Mohammad Akif Sadeq Mohajir said authorities appreciated that media channels followed the dress code and added that Taliban authorities were not against women presenters working in the channels.

Since seizing power last year, the male-only interim Taliban government has subjected women and girls the slew of restrictions. Earlier, women presenters in Afghanistan were only required to wear a headscarf.