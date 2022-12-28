After Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare Should Participate In THESE 3 Big Reality Shows

Bigg Boss 16 Has Made Shiv A Household Name

Bigg Boss 16 fans are loving Shiv friend with Abdu Rozik and rivalry with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The controversial reality show has made him a household name. As Shiv is winning hearts, we think that he should feature in three more reality shows after Bigg Boss 13. Let's look at the list here.

Khatron Ke Khiladi

In Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare is among the fittest contestants and we think that he would be a perfect choice for the next season of Colors TV's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Recently, Khatron Ke Khiladi host and director Rohit Shetty visited the Bigg Boss house to promote Ranveer Singh's Cirkus. While interacting with the housemates, Shetty jokingly said that he would take Shiv to the adventurous show. Reacting to it, Shiv also revealed that he's also interested in participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi after coming out of Bigg Boss 16. We hope that the makers will consider him.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Shiv's loyal fans must be aware about his love for dancing. He is a professional choreographer and also runs Shiv Thakare Dance Studio. Well, do we need to say more? We're pretty sure that he'll win several hearts with his dance moves in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Nach Baliye

Besides Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye is the only other dance reality show for celebrities. Imagine, Shiv and his ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap participating together in Nach Baliye together. That would be a dream come true to ShiVeena fans. We know they are not together now but the last season of Nach Baliye also featured ex-couples. If the makers decide repeat the same format in the next season, Shiv and Veena would be eligible for it.

Shiv Feature In 2 Reality Shows Before Bigg Boss 16

Just to clarify, it is our opinion that Shiv should consider these reality shows after coming out of Bigg Boss 16. That doesn't mean that he has been approached or in talks for these reality shows.

For the unversed, Shiv Thakare had participated in two popular reality shows before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house this year. While he won the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi, the young lad made his reality show debut with MTV Roadies Rising in 2017.

ALSO READ: Before Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare Was A Part Of Two Big Reality Shows Including Marathi Bigg Boss