Anupamaa’s Sudhanshu Pandey Talks About Current Track; Says ‘Men Do Take A Lot Of Frustration Into Them’

Sudhanshu Pandey is currently seen playing the role of Vanraj in Anupamaa. In the show, his character's determination to make it big made him portray himself as a helpless man in front of Malvika, who grew fond of him because she could relate to him as she too how it feels to be stuck in a relationship.

When asked if Sudhanshu feels that men can sometimes use such stories to their advantage, he told IANS, that it would be unfair to say that men or women use it to gain sympathy.



He said, "I don't think men use anything to gain sympathy or advantage because human beings are alike, be it a man or a woman, they can both use it to their advantage or disadvantage or gain sympathy or not. So it would be unfair to say that men use it sometimes to gain sympathy. It's both ways. Even women can do that and even men can do that."

Sudhanshu feels that it is a human tendency to gain sympathy, but it's not always for the bad or with a bad intention. Sometime one just seeks sympathy to get reassurance from their people or loved ones.

The actor said that people expect women or housewife to take care of house and family, and husband provides necessities for family come what may, so obviously being a man they are expected not to cry or to shed tears or to scream, but Sudhanshu said, "Men do take a lot of frustration into them, they take a lot of hardships, and it has a bearing on their mind and their heart. Unfortunately being a man, they can't say it."

Indian Television Academy Awards 2022 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Hina Khan, Ashi Singh & Others Win Big

Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards: Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi, Harshad-Pranali & Others Dazzle On Red Carpet

However, the actor feels that there are times when a man's voice goes unheard. Sudhanshu feels that there is equal amount of pressure on men because he's got less right to complain. Having said that he added that a family is incomplete unless there is equal amount of participation from both the ends- be it the husband or the wife (without the wife's efforts, the family cannot be kept together). And equal amount of efforts from both the sides is needed for a family to grow, succeed and flourish.

(With IANS Inputs)