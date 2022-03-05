Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Vidisha Srivastava Stuns Viewers With Her Grand Entry As Anita Bhabhi; Fans Shower Love

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has been making headlines amongst the masses for its constant changes in the cast. A few days ago, Nehha Pendse, who played the role of Anita Bhabhi, bid adieu to the show. Hence, the makers roped in Vidisha Srivastava for the role.

Ever since the channel announced her entry, fans can't keep calm to see Vidisha Srivastava as Anita Bhabhi. Amidst all, the makers recently shared a new promo of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai featuring Vidisha as Anita Bhabhi on Instagram. In the promo, the actress is looking stunning in a pink saree. Interestingly, one can see Tiwari ji aka Rohitashv Gour going crazy over her entry and glamourous look. On the other hand, Aasif Sheikh and Shubhangi Atre are also part of the promo.

Well, the promo is getting viral on social media and fans can't stop showering love on the new Anita Bhabhi. Let's have a look at the comments.

Sumanads and govindjejawat Instagram user sumanads wrote, "Woooooow.....so excited.... right decision❤️." On the other hand, govindjejawat commented, "Pahli baar acha kaam kiya?" Pratibhakrij This user commented, "Anita bhabhi ke role ke liye perfect h wahh ab aur v acha lgega show." rudrasharma701 And fehmdoo Another Instagram user rudrasharma701 stated, "Right decision ye anita bhabhi ke role me thik baithengi ❤️." Moreover, fehmdoo praised Vidisha Srivastava and commented, "Omg!!! New Anita already! Vibhu looking dashing ♥️♥️♥️."

Talking about Anita Bhabhi's character, the role was first played by Saumya Tandon. After portraying it for many years, she quit the show and was replaced by Nehha Pendse.

