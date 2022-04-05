Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Record Moments Before Their Baby's Arrival; Bharti Talks About Labour Pain

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were blessed with a baby boy on April 3. Before the arrival of their baby, the duo had made a video (vlog), where they kept their fans updated. In the video, Bharti and Haarsh recorded the moments before their baby's arrival. Bharti even spoke about her labour pain.

In the video, Bharti revealed that the pain began two days ago, but she had not informed Haarsh or anyone about it as she thought that they would panic and will ask them to leave their work and look after her.



She said, "I am confused if it's the delivery pain or labour pain. Haarsh is in the office because we have our shoot tomorrow. I haven't informed Haarsh or my mother, mother-in-law of the pain because I don't want to get them worried. Mothers, anyway, panic very soon. The pain is bearable but I am worried, what if I am taken to the hospital at night. Haarsh had called up twice to check on me and he'll be home soon."

Bharti recorded a video from her vanity van as she had come for the shoot for their show The Khatra Khatra Show. She said that she has been working since past 12-15 years and so she doesn't have the habit of sitting at home. She added that if she sits without work at home, she feels sick and little depressed.

The comedienne said that she was thinking of telling Haarsh if the pain increase and asked her fans to shower their blessings that her shoot goes seamlessly and asked them to tell the baby to pop out now as it is taking so much time.

Then the video shifts to the stage when Bharti and Haarsh are getting ready to go to the hospital. Bharti shot this part of the video from her bedroom and said, "Yeh hamari zindagi ka sabse bada shoot hai, we are clueless ki kya hoga, ladka ya ladki. I have kept two sets of clothes - blue and pink. Whatever it may be, it should be healthy and we are eager to return home with the child because our parents are also very excited."

The duo revealed that they hadn't informed their family or friends or Haarsh's phone wouldn't stop ringing. She added, "Due to the COVID, we are practising safety and we'll tell our family when I'm taken inside the labour room and the procedure has begun. So that, by the time they reach there the baby may have already arrived or on its way, and their wait will be short."

As Bharti relaxes on her car seat, she said, "Mai kabhi stage par jaane se nahin darri, jitna hospital jaane se darr rahi hun. (She never got scared to go on stage but is nervous going to the hospital)." While Bharti looked scared, Haarsh diverted her mind by saying that this is her first pregnancy, she will get accustomed to this pain in during her further pregnancies. He joked about having six babies while Bharti said, "Bachha ek hi achha."

Later, Haarsh revealed that they had booked a sea-view labour room, but due to some construction, it has been turned into a 'patra' (steel roof) view.

Bharti recorded a video at 4.30 am and informed fans about her health. She said that at that moment of pain, she was missing her mother. Later, Haarsh recorded Bharti's video who revealed that Bharti was in immense pain. He lauded her for being so strong and brave. The next moment, it is announced that they are blessed with a baby boy.