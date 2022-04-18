Bharti Singh On Resuming Work In Just Twelve Days After Giving Birth: It Was Tough, Extremely Emotional

Hunarbaaz host Bharti Singh recently opened up about returning to work after welcoming a baby on April 3. The comedienne confessed that she was extremely emotional and it was tough for her to leave her newborn as it's only been twelve days.

Bharti told ETimes TV, "I won't deny that it was very tough to leave my 12-day-old baby at home. I was extremely emotional and cried a lot when I left for work. But, thanks to technology and science, I could do a lot of things for my baby even while being physically absent. There are cameras installed in the house. So, I would watch him. I pumped milk before leaving, which sufficed for the day. He sleeps all day. I have been on stage since I was conceived. So, by default, my child has also been on stage since he was conceived."

On being quizzed if motherhood has changed her, Singh shared that it has in more ways than one. "I have started taking quick showers, as I want to rush to be with my child and see what he is up to. I keep staring at him when he is asleep. I feels like a miracle that he was in my womb for nine months and I gave birth to him," she added.

Bharti then went on to reveal that the baby looks like her when it's asleep and then, he looks like hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa when he is awake. On the professional front, Bharti resumed work after her maternity break with the Grand Finale of Hunarbaaz. She has also started work on The Khatra Khatra Show with Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

It must be noted that Bharti worked till the last day of her pregnancy and this had resulted in fans lauding her for her dedication to work. However, the comedienne has also been trolled by a few folks as she resumed work within 12 days of delivery.