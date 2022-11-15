Pics Of Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta Kissing EX-GF Go Viral Amid Link-Up With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Udaariyaan fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are among the most talked-about contestants of Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan.

Amid the ongoing fights inside the Bigg Boss house, Priyanka and Ankit's bond is grabbing many eyeballs. While both of them have always maintained that they are just good friends, social media users are hoping that they'll confess love for each other very soon.

Interestingly, Priyanka has several times talked about her 'one-sided' feelings for Ankit, however, he has always stated that he doesn't want to get married ever. But, did you know that the actor was in a serious relationship around 7-8 years ago?

Well, back then, he was dating Shanaya Khan who was his former co-star. Amid the ongoing rumours of affair with his Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Priyanka, several romantic pictures of Ankit with his former lady love are currently doing the rounds on social media. Let's take a look at their love story below.