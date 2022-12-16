Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Schools Sajid Khan For Confusing Abdu Rozik About His Feelings For Nimrit Ahluwalia

Bigg Boss 16 is all about ugly fights and controversies. But among all the stressful and heartbreaking moments, there is one contestant who never fails to bring a smile to everyone's face. We are talking about Abdu Rozik who has been one of the favourite contestants on Bigg Boss 16. While he is often seen winning hearts with his cute tactics on the show, his bond with Nimrit Ahluwalia has also been the talk of the town. The duo are very close and have been standing with each other through thick and thin. However, of late, it appeared as if Abdu had developed feelings for Nimrit.

This came to light after Sajid confronted Abdu about his feelings for Nimrit and later gave the Choti Sarrdaarni actress a reality check about how the Tajakistani singer was planning to propose to her. To note, this happened days after Abdu went all gaga for Nimrit's birthday and wrote a special message for her on his body. But looks like Sajid's behaviour didn't go down well with host Salman Khan who will be schooling the filmmaker during the Shukravaar Ka Vaar. He will be seen slamming Sajid Khan for encouraging Abdu to show his feelings to Nimrit and later giving him a harsh reality check.

On the other hand, Salman will also be seen expressing his disappointment towards Sajid for playing a prank on Abdu during Nimrit's birthday celebrations by writing 'I love t**ti' on his back. Although Sajid tried to defend himself in front of Salman but it went in vain. We wonder if Salman will take any action against Sajid.

Meanwhile, Sajid is already in the danger zone this week as he has been nominated for elimination along with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Shiv Thakare. Who do you think will get eliminated from the popular reality show this week?