Erica Fernandes & Her Mother Test Positive For COVID-19; Actress Advices Everyone NOT To Rely On Self-Test Kit

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actress Erica Fernandes and her mother have tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to social media to reveal the same, and mentioned that she and her mother have isolated themselves and are under medical care.

The actress shared a lengthy note in which she requested everyone not to rely on self-test kit as they are not reliable.

She wrote, "Requesting Your Kind Attention When covid first hit us I was more than paranoid about it but also knew that most of us are going to contract it sooner or later. Unfortunately, as of now me along with my mom have tested positive One note of advice DO NOT rely on the home test (coviself kit) because they are not reliable at all."

She further wrote, "On the 2nd of January when I developed cough n sore throat, I got myself tested on the coviself kit knowing that I have had a history of laryngitis and the cough n sore throat could be from that and further on for confirmation I went on to take 2 more tests the following day. All 3 tests showed negative, along with me my moms test on coviself also showed negative but i dint feel too good because this time the sore throat was so bad that i felt like I had a sand paper in my throat. As I started to develop symptoms I opted for the lab test which came out positive."

Erica revealed in her note that she and her mother have been facing congestion, cough, cold, severe bodyache and headache and fluctuating fever with occasional shivers.

The actress concluded by requesting people those who have come in contact with them in the past week to get themselves tested.

Her friends from the industry wished the duo speedy recovery by commenting on her post. Parth Samthaan commented, "Take care of yourself and your mother..bless you 😇," Salil Anand wrote, "Please tc of urself and ur mother ....wish you a speedy recovery ❤️," Surbhi Chandna wrote, "Wishing you and the Mommie get out of it sooner than you both know .. take good care" and Hina Khan commented, "Get well soon darling."