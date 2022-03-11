Exclusive! Is Family The Reason Behind Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat’s Alleged Break-Up? Predicts Psychic Reader

According to several reports, Bigg Boss OTT's lovebirds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are going through a rough patch in their relationship. Yesterday, a Pinkvilla report stated that they have broken up with each other. However, Shamita Shetty rubbished the report and said that there is no truth in the news.

On the other hand, a source close to the couple also informed ETimes TV that all is not well between Shamita and Raqesh. Hence, ShaRa fans are also confused about their favourite stars' bond. Amidst all, psychic medium Daksh Kakkar exclusively shared his predictions about Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's relationship and their future.

The psychic reader told Filmibeat, "A rough patch being hit and separation is being seen for sure. Everything around them is being challenged. Their emotions are not letting them see the reality in life. As per my predictions, it seems the guy is in a vulnerable state, and things around him can seem jumpy, especially when you have been in isolation for so long, and all of a sudden, you're meeting the expectations of so many people altogether. In short, misbalance is being created and also the acceptance into an already established family is creating a hurdle for Raqesh."

Daksh Kakkar also said that the turbulence might have affected Raqesh Bapat a lot. He said, "Raqesh seems to be affected more by the turbulence, and it's getting too overwhelming to get a grip over reality. Whereas Shamita Shetty is having to upkeep with the face value and pressure from the outside world is taking a toll on her judgement. She should start adhering to her inner voice, and not (let) anyone from her work affect her judgement."

While citing the reason behind their alleged break-up, he said, "In this case, the background of both families seems to a matter of concern for respective family, especially for Raqesh." (sic) When asked if there is any chance of their reconciliation, the Psychic Medium said, "If I talk about the chances of patch up, yes, a ray of hope is there."

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have not yet made an official confirmation about their alleged break-up. So, let's wait for the same and stay tuned for more updates!

Disclaimer: The prediction and opinions expressed are by psychic medium Daksh Kakkar.