Exclusive! Zeeshan Khan, Arshi Khan & Kajal Pisal On Why It Is Important To Celebrate Women’s Day

Zeeshan Khan

Why do you think it is important to celebrate Women's Day?

Kajal Pisal

The day is important because it helps us to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The event celebrates women's achievements and raises awareness about women's equality and lobbies for accelerated gender parity.My mom inspires me the most. She is a blessing to me. She has always motivated me to achieve my dream and helped me to become more independent.I feel women are equally important members of society like a man. They deserve to grow, earn and educate themselves and live a life of their choice. It is their right and they shouldn't compromise.

Why do you think it is important to celebrate Women's Day?

Arshi Khan

From economic and political fields to social and cultural arenas, and from a society where women didn't have much significance to today where women hold important status in every aspect, women have made a mark everywhere despite years of structural oppression. Women's Day is important event to mark and celebrate and also keep motivating women around to value life and not to compromise.My mom, my mother-in-law and my daughter all inspire me. I have work with many women, who have inspired me in many ways. There are also many in our pages of history who teach us how strong we females can be.We are strong, capable of doing anything. We are independent and we need to understand and explore our opportunities and make sure that no women suffer but feel proud about being born as a girl.

Why do you think it is important to celebrate Women's Day?

Women are an important part of society. They are strong, powerful and invincible. Women's day comes in as a special day to honour women all throughout the world that is unquestionably necessary. Women have made the world a better place through their power, determination, and belief, whether as a homemaker, teachers, engineer or in any other capacity. So celebrating the day is very important.My mom, I have learnt a lot from her. Every woman is inspiring in their own way. You always get to learn something or the other from each individual. For me, it is my mom- she is self-made, strong fearless and absolutely beautiful.

Women's Day 2022: EXCLUSIVE! Devoleena Bhattacharjee Talks About This Year's Theme; Says Her Mom Inspires Her

Tejasswi Prakash Calls Her Mother Biggest Inspiration; Reveals Hers & Karan's Women's Day Celebration Plan

Arshi’s Message To Women

"I would definitely say never misuse the power or emotions. I will also request them to never suffer, but always celebrate the opportunity of being a woman."