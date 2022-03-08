Women’s Day: Madhura Welankar Satam Thanks Her Husband For Supporting Her And Taking Care Of Their Son

Marathi actress Madhura Welankar Satam recently made her comeback on the small screen with the Colors Marathi show Tumchi Mulgi Kay Karte. The suspense-thriller has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses, and Madhura's character is being loved by all. After getting married to Shivaji Satam's son Abhijeet Satam, Madhura stayed away from the camera for 12 years and got busy taking care of her family.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, the actress thanked her husband for being a constant support and taking care of their kid when she is on the shoot. She said, "I am in a shoot for 15 hours. I feel our family support matters the most. I could not do this TV show without the support of my husband. He is the one who handles everything. Today, on the occasion of women's day I want to tell everyone that a woman is working outside today because there is a man who is playing both the roles of a husband and a wife at home. He is supporting me and handling everything in my absence. I am thankful to him."

After her comeback, Madhura Welankar had to sacrifice her quality time with her son and family. The first month didn't go well with her, as she couldn't spend enough time with her son and husband. However, it has now become a routine for her.

On the other hand, the actress is very much happy with the subject of the show, in which she is playing the lead role. She loves to work in crime thrillers. Talking about her career, Madhura Welankar Satam has acted in several Marathi and Hindi films. She has worked in films such as Uladhal, Khabardar, Jajantaram Mamantaram, Matichya Chuli, Gojiri and many others.