Did You Know THIS Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actress Was Shiv Thakare’s BB Marathi Co-Contestant?

Who Is Kishori Shahane?

The well-known actress has been a part of Hindi as well as Marathi industries and has featured in various films and TV shows. She made her acting debut with the 1986 release ‘Karma'.

An Important Part Of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey…’

Currently, Kishori is playing the role of Bhavani Chavan in Star Plus' hit show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. Fans are loving her swag as the head of the Chavan family.

‘Bigg Boss Marathi 2’ Participant

In 2019, she participated in the second season of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi' and was a co-contestant of Shiv Thakare. During her stint in the reality show, she won many hearts and finished at the fifth place.

Kishori Watching ‘Bigg Boss 16’ For Shiv

Kishori shares a good bond with Shiv Thakare and has been watching the show only for him. Talking about his game, the actress recently told TOI, "I am watching Bigg Boss 16 because of Shiv Thakare, he is playing fabulously. Sometimes, he gets trapped but he knows how to get out of it. Bigg Boss' house is like that. You have to get out of it swiftly and redeem your reputation. You can never plan your game in the Bigg Boss house, you have to be alert and smart to keep understanding the game."

Kishori on Shiv-Archana’s Physical Fight

While Kishori heaped praises ob Shiv and called him a very level-headed person, she also feels that he went wrong during his fight with Archana Gautam. She said, "The incident where Salman revealed that Shiv shouldn't have instigated Archana from the outside world, there he went wrong. I, too, believe that we must keep the outside world apart and play like equals in the game. One must not boast about their achievements there, but Shiv is playing fabulously and I am hoping that Shiv should win. He is an honest player, he will do mischief but he will not cheat."