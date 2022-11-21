Did You Know THIS Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actress Was Shiv Thakare’s BB Marathi Co-Contestant?
Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV, is getting more interesting and entertaining with each passing day.
While the makers are trying their best to introduce new twists and turns, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thanakre, Archana Gautam, and Abdu Rozik are coming out as most popular contestants of the show.
While for most of them, Bigg Boss 16 is their first reality show, Shiv Thakare had earlier participated in Bigg Boss Marathi 2. Interestingly, he even went on to win the show. Ever since his entry inside the Hindi Bigg Boss, the young lad has been continuously grabbing eyeballs.
Fans love him for his strong personality, friendship with Abdu, and rivalry with Priyanka. While he has now become a household name, did you know Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Kishori Shahane was his co-contestant in the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi? Yes, you read that right!
Who Is Kishori Shahane?
The well-known actress has been a part of Hindi as well as Marathi industries and has featured in various films and TV shows. She made her acting debut with the 1986 release ‘Karma'.
An Important Part Of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey…’
Currently, Kishori is playing the role of Bhavani Chavan in Star Plus' hit show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. Fans are loving her swag as the head of the Chavan family.
‘Bigg Boss Marathi 2’ Participant
In 2019, she participated in the second season of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi' and was a co-contestant of Shiv Thakare. During her stint in the reality show, she won many hearts and finished at the fifth place.
Kishori Watching ‘Bigg Boss 16’ For Shiv
Kishori shares a good bond with Shiv Thakare and has been watching the show only for him. Talking about his game, the actress recently told TOI, "I am watching Bigg Boss 16 because of Shiv Thakare, he is playing fabulously. Sometimes, he gets trapped but he knows how to get out of it. Bigg Boss' house is like that. You have to get out of it swiftly and redeem your reputation. You can never plan your game in the Bigg Boss house, you have to be alert and smart to keep understanding the game."
Kishori on Shiv-Archana’s Physical Fight
While Kishori heaped praises ob Shiv and called him a very level-headed person, she also feels that he went wrong during his fight with Archana Gautam. She said, "The incident where Salman revealed that Shiv shouldn't have instigated Archana from the outside world, there he went wrong. I, too, believe that we must keep the outside world apart and play like equals in the game. One must not boast about their achievements there, but Shiv is playing fabulously and I am hoping that Shiv should win. He is an honest player, he will do mischief but he will not cheat."