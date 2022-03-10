Here’s How Sara Khan Reacted When She Bumped Into Her Ex-Husband Ali Merchant

Sara Khan is currently impressing fans with her performance in Lock Upp. For the unversed, the actress' personal life has been in the news for many reasons. Let us tell you, she got married to actor Ali Merchant in the Bigg Boss 4 house. However, a few months later, they got divorced due to some personal differences.

In the show Sach Ka Saamna, Ali Merchant had confessed that he got married to Sara Khan for publicity and said that marrying her was the biggest mistake of his life. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Ali revealed that he had bumped into his ex-wife at a party, where she gave him some weird looks.

He told the portal, "We bumped into each other at a party. I greeted her. But she made a very weird face." Ali further stated that Sara Khan joined a few male friends who tried to intimidate him. Ali Merchant also warned them.

The actor said, "I went up to them and said 'Don't do any drama. I don't want to do anything that rattles you'. I surely couldn't get intimidated by them; I perform live in front of 10K to 20K people."

Lock Upp: Sara Khan Dazzles In Show's First Episode; Here's What She Said In Conversation With Kangana Ranaut

For the unversed, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant had earlier claimed that the channel Colors TV paid them Rs 50,00,000 for the marriage. However, the channel refuted their claims and called it their personal wish.

Lock Upp Contestants Remuneration Details: Here's How Much Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra & Others Are Charging

Talking about Ali Merchant, the actor has acted in shows such as Amber Dhara, Rubi, Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bandini, Hum Ne Li Hai- Shapath and many others.