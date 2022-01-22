Kanika Mann Opens Up About Her Choices; Says ‘I've Been Brave, I've Had Full Faith In Myself And My Work’

Actress Kanika Mann, who shot to fame with the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, recently opened up about her choices of work, which made her famous amongst the people. The actress who is missing from the small screen is currently busy shooting for her web series opposite Arjun Bijlani.

Let us tell you, Kanika Mann was reportedly approached for the role of grown-up Bondita in Barrister Babu, however, she refuted the rumours and clarified that she is not doing the show. In conversation with ETimes TV, Kanika said, "I'm genuinely happy with the work I've done last year. And I'm exhilarated to see my projects releasing this year. And I hope all the hard work really pays off. I've taken several bold decisions and took many leaps of faith when it came to making the correct choices. I've been brave, and I've had full faith in myself and my work. And when you have that going for yourself, you instinctively pick the right projects that work in your favour."

Kanika feels blessed to be part of different projects and got a chance to play versatile characters. The actress said, "I feel lucky to have gotten a chance to play roles that are versatile, and push me to challenge my acting skills. I just don't want to be a better actor but also be a better person. Everything from the wonderful people I met through the last year to the beautiful coincidences, has led me to love my job even more. I feel truly grateful."

Talking about Kanika Mann, the actress has featured in TV shows like Badho Bahu, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega and so on. She featured in several music videos such as 'Roohafza', 'Crush', 'Viah', 'Tera Naam' and many others. She has been a part of a few Punjabi movies like Rocky Mental, Daana Paani and so on.