Karan Kundrra Shares Mushy Pictures With GF Tejasswi Prakash; Naagin 6 Actress Calls Him ‘My Peace’

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating each other for quite a long time now. Ever since they came out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, they have been spotted together at various places. Interestingly, they flaunt their passionate love for each other on social media as well.

Recently, Karan Kundrra shared a bunch of mushy pictures with his actress-girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash on Instagram. For the unversed, TejRan had attended Zareen Khan's birthday bash a few days ago. And recently, he shared a few cosy pictures with Teja from the party on social media.

Karan captioned the post as, "And in the middle of my chaos there was you..! the kinda bond nobody but US would understand! @tejasswiprakash."

In the above pictures, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are looking amazing in stylish yet fancy party wear. Kundrra can be seen giving a peck on Tejasswi's cheek. We must say that the couple never misses any chance to grab attention with their passionate romance.

Kundrra's post is going viral on social media and fans can't stop gushing over their sizzling chemistry. Tejasswi Prakash also commented on the post with some beautiful words. She wrote, "My peace" with a heart emoji.

Notably, TejRan fans are also curious to know about their wedding. If reports are to be believed, the lovebirds have already started prepping for their wedding since their parents met each other formally at Teja's house. A few days ago, Karan Kundrra also urged paparazzi to teach him a few words in Marathi to impress his ladylove.

Looks like, an ideal boyfriend is not leaving any stone unturned to keep Tejasswi Prakash happy. After all, he always finds her very special for him, and we have seen their love for each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Talking about their respective work projects, Tejasswi is currently seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6. On the other hand, Karan is hosting the show Dance Deewane Juniors.