Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar Says Wife Vinny Is His Lucky Charm; Actress Calls Pregnancy Phase Surreal

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora, who got married in 2016, are all set to set to embrace parenthood. The couple recently took to social media to announce their pregnancy. They are expecting their first baby in August. Recently, Dheeraj and Vinny spoke about their new phase of their lives. Dheeraj called Vinny his lucky charm and the latter called the pregnancy phase surreal.

Vinny told Times Of India that they didn't plan on going the family way, but they felt that the time was right to enter a new phase in their life. She added that they didn't want a baby during the lockdown as they didn't want to bring a baby into a world of fear and uncertainty, and wanted to be able to celebrate the arrival of our bundle of joy with everyone and not amidst any restrictions.

The actress revealed that she has seen Dheeraj change and evolve over the years from the time they met, got married and to having a baby now. She said that he has changed drastically and only for the better.

Vinny said that Dheeraj understands his responsibilities and has become more loving and caring. She called this her favourite time with him as he has become very protective and caring.

On the other hand, Dheeraj said that he feels a lot more responsible towards family and needs to do so much more now as new life is going to join them soon. He said that it was their pet Oreo, who had already changed him as a person- he made him calmer and more affectionate. He added that he wants the baby to be healthy and bring joy to their lives.

Iconic Gold Awards 2022 Winners List: Erica Fernandes, Dheeraj, Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi & Others Win Big

Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar And His Wife Vinny Arora Are Expecting Their First Child; See Post

About preparing for fatherhood, the actor said, "It's like learning on the job (smiles). The fact that I am going to become a father soon needs me to prioritise things in my life. Once my priorities are in place, I feel it will be an easy task to take on the new role. Vinny is a wonderful girl and very mature. She handles everything to the T. I am confident that she will handle everything perfectly, including raising the baby and taking care of me and the house. Vinny is my lucky charm. I am where I am today because of her unconditional support. I am fortunate to have her as my life partner."