Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 6 Occupies 6th Place; Bhagya Lakshmi & Smart Jodi Out Of Top 10
The latest TRP ratings for Week 10 (March 5- March 11, 2022) are out. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Hai Chahatein managed to retain their top three places while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie have swapped their places. Naagin 6 has entered the top 10 while Smart Jodi and Bhagya Lakshmi are out BARC chart. There are no changes among channels- Star Plus tops the list. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 3 shows
Star Plus' Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their top three places with 3.6, 2.9 and 2.8 TRP ratings, respectively.
YRKKH & Imlie
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the fourth spot, Imlie has dropped to the fifth place. Both Star Plus shows have managed to garner 2.6 ratings.
Naagin 6
Naagin 6, which was out of TRP chart last week, is back in form! The show has managed to occupy the sixth place with 1.9 ratings.
Top 7-10 Shows: Kumkum Bhagya & Udaariyaan
At the seventh place is Kumkum Bhagya (2.2) followed by Udaariyaan (2.1) at the eighth place, Kundali Bhagya (2.1) at the ninth place and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2.0) at the tenth place.
Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows
While Star Plus' Pandya Store, Vidrohi and Smart Jodi have grabbed 1.7, 0.5 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.
Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz, Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Parineetii and Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan have managed to get 1.4, 0.7, 1.0, 1.5, 1.2, 1.3, 1.8 and 0.7 ratings, respectively.
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.4, 1.6 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.
Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.6 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.