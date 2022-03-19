    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 6 Occupies 6th Place; Bhagya Lakshmi & Smart Jodi Out Of Top 10

      By
      |

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 10 (March 5- March 11, 2022) are out. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Hai Chahatein managed to retain their top three places while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie have swapped their places. Naagin 6 has entered the top 10 while Smart Jodi and Bhagya Lakshmi are out BARC chart. There are no changes among channels- Star Plus tops the list. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

      Top 3 shows

      Top 3 shows

      Star Plus' Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their top three places with 3.6, 2.9 and 2.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

      YRKKH & Imlie

      YRKKH & Imlie

      While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the fourth spot, Imlie has dropped to the fifth place. Both Star Plus shows have managed to garner 2.6 ratings.

      Naagin 6

      Naagin 6

      Naagin 6, which was out of TRP chart last week, is back in form! The show has managed to occupy the sixth place with 1.9 ratings.

      Top 7-10 Shows: Kumkum Bhagya & Udaariyaan

      Top 7-10 Shows: Kumkum Bhagya & Udaariyaan

      At the seventh place is Kumkum Bhagya (2.2) followed by Udaariyaan (2.1) at the eighth place, Kundali Bhagya (2.1) at the ninth place and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2.0) at the tenth place.

      Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

      While Star Plus' Pandya Store, Vidrohi and Smart Jodi have grabbed 1.7, 0.5 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.

      Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz, Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Parineetii and Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan have managed to get 1.4, 0.7, 1.0, 1.5, 1.2, 1.3, 1.8 and 0.7 ratings, respectively.

      TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Retains Its Top Spot & Anupamaa Witnesses A Drop; Fanaa Enters Top 5TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Retains Its Top Spot & Anupamaa Witnesses A Drop; Fanaa Enters Top 5

      Other Popular Shows

      Other Popular Shows

      Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.4, 1.6 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.

      Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.6 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Holi Bash: TejRan, Arjun Bijlani-Neha, Jasmin-Aly, Divyanka-Vivek & Others Have Fun (Photos)

      Top 7 Channels

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 20:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 19, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X