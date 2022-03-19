Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 6 Occupies 6th Place; Bhagya Lakshmi & Smart Jodi Out Of Top 10

Top 3 shows

Star Plus' Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their top three places with 3.6, 2.9 and 2.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

YRKKH & Imlie

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the fourth spot, Imlie has dropped to the fifth place. Both Star Plus shows have managed to garner 2.6 ratings.

Naagin 6

Naagin 6, which was out of TRP chart last week, is back in form! The show has managed to occupy the sixth place with 1.9 ratings.

Top 7-10 Shows: Kumkum Bhagya & Udaariyaan

At the seventh place is Kumkum Bhagya (2.2) followed by Udaariyaan (2.1) at the eighth place, Kundali Bhagya (2.1) at the ninth place and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2.0) at the tenth place.

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store, Vidrohi and Smart Jodi have grabbed 1.7, 0.5 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.

Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz, Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Parineetii and Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan have managed to get 1.4, 0.7, 1.0, 1.5, 1.2, 1.3, 1.8 and 0.7 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.4, 1.6 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.

Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.6 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.