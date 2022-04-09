Nishant Bhat On Celebrating His Birthday With His Close Friends: I Really Enjoyed The Day With My Friends

Nishant
Bhat,
who
turned
37
yesterday
(April
8)
had
hosted
a
grand
birthday
bash
for
his
close
friends
from
the
industry
in
Mumbai.
Let
us
tell
you,
Nishant's
birthday
bash
was
attended
by
Tejasswi
Prakash,
Karan
Kundrra,
Urfi
Javed,
Rakhi
Sawant,
Rashami
Desai,
Divya
Agarwal,
Ankita
Lokhande,
Amruta
Khanvilkar
and
other
celebs.
The
pictures
and
videos
of
the
bash
are
going
viral
on
social
media,
and
fans
can't
stop
gushing
over
some
lovely
moments
from
the
night.
Recently,
Nishant
Bhat
opened
up
about
his
birthday
celebration
with
ETimes
TV.
The
Bigg
Boss
15
finalist
said,
"I
really
enjoyed
the
day
with
my
friends.
I
couldn't
have
asked
for
more.
I
had
all
my
people
under
one
roof!
I
feel
blessed!
It
felt
very
different
but
nice
as
I
had
not
met
and
partied
with
my
people
since
a
long
time
and
my
birthday
seemed
the
perfect
occasion."
Nishant
Bhat
feels
blessed
to
have
these
people
in
his
life.
He
also
revealed
that
his
life
changed
after
his
participation
in
Bigg
Boss.
He
told
the
portal,
"My
entire
outlook
towards
life
has
changed
post
BB
15.
I
still
at
times
feel
this
is
all
a
dream
and
I
am
inside
the
house.
It
became
my
safe
haven.
But
I
love
the
feeling
and
the
love
from
my
fans
has
been
unreal."
If
reports
are
to
be
believed,
Nishant
Bhat
was
supposed
to
judge
the
upcoming
dance
reality
show
Dance
Deewane
Juniors.
However,
he
opted
out
of
the
same
to
participate
in
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12,
hosted
by
Rohit
Shetty.
He
is
reportedly
prepping
for
the
show,
and
he
is
looking
forward
to
impress
his
fans
with
his
performance.