Nishant Bhat On Celebrating His Birthday With His Close Friends: I Really Enjoyed The Day With My Friends

Nishant Bhat, who turned 37 yesterday (April 8) had hosted a grand birthday bash for his close friends from the industry in Mumbai. Let us tell you, Nishant's birthday bash was attended by Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Urfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Divya Agarwal, Ankita Lokhande, Amruta Khanvilkar and other celebs. The pictures and videos of the bash are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over some lovely moments from the night.

Recently, Nishant Bhat opened up about his birthday celebration with ETimes TV. The Bigg Boss 15 finalist said, "I really enjoyed the day with my friends. I couldn't have asked for more. I had all my people under one roof! I feel blessed! It felt very different but nice as I had not met and partied with my people since a long time and my birthday seemed the perfect occasion."

Nishant Bhat feels blessed to have these people in his life. He also revealed that his life changed after his participation in Bigg Boss. He told the portal, "My entire outlook towards life has changed post BB 15. I still at times feel this is all a dream and I am inside the house. It became my safe haven. But I love the feeling and the love from my fans has been unreal."

If reports are to be believed, Nishant Bhat was supposed to judge the upcoming dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. However, he opted out of the same to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty. He is reportedly prepping for the show, and he is looking forward to impress his fans with his performance.